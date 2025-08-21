Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 226 with Key Web Updates

Apple has rolled out Safari Technology Preview 226, the latest version of its experimental browser first introduced in 2016. The update delivers improvements across several areas including CSS, Canvas, JavaScript, Media, Rendering, SVG, Storage, Web API, Web Extensions, and Web Inspector. The browser is designed as a testing ground for new features that Apple plans to integrate into future versions of Safari.

The new release works with macOS Sequoia and macOS Tahoe, the upcoming version of macOS expected later this year. Users who already run Safari Technology Preview can install the update through the Software Update panel in System Settings. New users can download it directly from Apple’s website.

According to Apple, Safari Technology Preview can run alongside the regular Safari browser. While it is aimed at developers, it does not require a developer account, making it accessible to anyone interested in testing features before they appear in the stable version of Safari.

Apple’s Ongoing Browser Strategy

Apple uses the Safari Technology Preview to gather feedback from developers and users on upcoming browser technologies. This feedback loop helps the company refine features before they are pushed to millions of Safari users worldwide.

Apple published the full release notes for version 226 on its Safari Technology Preview website, detailing the scope of changes included in this release.