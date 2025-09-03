Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 227 with Bug Fixes

Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 227, an update that delivers fixes and improvements across key areas of WebKit. The release focuses on accessibility, CSS, Web API, SVG, WebAssembly, and rendering performance. It is available for macOS Sequoia and macOS Tahoe, Apple’s upcoming operating system expected later this year.

The update introduces notable features such as support for the Navigation API, scrollbar-color, field-sizing, position-visibility, cookie prefix enforcement, SVG repeatEvent with relative units, and resizable WebAssembly memory buffers. Alongside these, it includes targeted fixes for animations, forms, and accessibility.

Availability and Developer Focus

Safari Technology Preview runs alongside the standard Safari browser, allowing developers and early adopters to test new features without replacing their primary browser. The update is available through the Software Update option in System Settings for anyone who has previously downloaded the browser from Apple’s website.

According to Apple’s release notes, accessibility improvements in version 227 include automatic scrolling for off-screen radio inputs when focused. This change improves navigation with keyboards and assistive technologies, reducing focus loss in complex layouts.