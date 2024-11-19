Apple Releases Third Beta of visionOS 2.2 and tvOS 18.2

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta versions of visionOS 2.2 and tvOS 18.2, polishing the upcoming software updates. The new betas arrive shortly after last week’s beta two releases.

visionOS 2.2: Mac Virtual Display just got better, now with wide and ultrawide screen options, plus sharper resolution for crystal-clear visuals.

tvOS 18.2 brings new aspect ratio options and a cool Snoopy-themed screensaver and gets things ready for more screensavers down the line.

Developers can access these betas through the Software Update section on Vision Pro and Apple TV 4K devices. Apple has also released the public beta for tvOS 18.2, though visionOS does not offer a public beta program.

As these are beta releases, the focus is likely on bug fixes and performance improvements. The final versions are expected to launch in early December.

