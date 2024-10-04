Apple Releases Updates for iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, and macOS Sequoia

Apple has rolled out several updates today. The first updates for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, versions 18.0.1, come just two weeks after their initial release. These updates are available for eligible iPhones and iPads and can be downloaded over the phone via Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple’s release notes, the iOS 18.0.1 update fixes critical issues affecting the touchscreen, camera, and Messages app. Notably, users of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have reported unresponsive touchscreens under certain conditions, while the camera may freeze when recording macro videos in specific settings.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 18 faced issues as well, shortly after launch, particularly with M4 iPad Pro models, which experienced bricking problems.

Apple also released visionOS 2.0.1, a minor update for the Vision Pro headset, resolving bugs related to YouTube freezing in Safari and issues with Web Extension data loss.

In addition to these updates, Apple introduced macOS Sequoia 15.0.1, the first update for its new operating system, which was released just a week ago.

Lastly, watchOS 11.0.1 has been released to fix crashes in the Music app and touchscreen responsiveness on newer Apple Watch models.

Apple recommends all users install these updates to enhance device performance and security. For more information on new features in these operating systems, users can refer to Apple’s dedicated roundups.