Apple Reports All-Time High in Active Users Worldwide

Apple announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, reporting quarterly revenue of $94.9 billion, which is a 6% increase from the previous year. The tech giant posted quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.97, with adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share when excluding a one-time charge related to a European General Court decision.

The company generated nearly $27 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter, letting them return over $29 billion to shareholders. Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, scheduled for payment on November 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2024.

During the quarter, Apple revealed several new products: the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4. The company also unveiled new health-focused features for hearing health and sleep apnea detection.

According to Apple CFO Luca Maestri, the company achieved a new all-time high in its active installed base of devices across all products and geographic segments.

“We are very pleased that our active installed base of devices reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to our high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company’s revenue achievement and product innovations. Both executives expressed satisfaction with the company’s quarterly performance and market position heading into the holiday season.

