Apple Responds to Elon Musk’s App Store Bias Allegations

Elon Musk accused Apple of sidelining X and Grok on the App Store while boosting OpenAI’s ChatGPT. He argued that Apple’s actions made it “impossible” for other AI companies to claim the top spot. Musk called it an “unequivocal antitrust violation” and promised that xAI would take “immediate legal action.” No lawsuit has been filed so far.

Apple Cites Safety and Objective Criteria

Apple directly rejected the claim in a statement to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company said the App Store “is designed to be fair and free of bias.” It explained that rankings come from charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists chosen with “objective criteria.” Apple also said it aims to “offer safe discovery for users” and create “valuable opportunities for developers.”

The company’s focus on safety likely refers to Grok’s recent controversies. Reports have pointed to antisemitic content and sexualized companion chatbots on the platform. Those issues could make Apple less willing to feature the app.

Evidence Contradicts Musk’s Antitrust Claim

Public data shows other AI companies have reached the top spot. In January 2025, DeepSeek ranked number one overall on the App Store. On July 18, 2025, Perplexity achieved the same in India’s App Store. Both cases occurred after Apple and OpenAI announced their partnership in June 2024.

The dispute soon turned personal. Sam Altman challenged Musk to sign an affidavit swearing he never altered X’s algorithm to harm competitors or benefit his own companies. Grok, when asked who was right, sided with Altman. It cited “verified evidence” that Musk had previously directed algorithm changes for personal advantage, as reported in 2023 and still under investigation.