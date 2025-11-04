Apple Rolls Out HomePod 26.2 Beta 1 for Developers

Apple released HomePod Software 26.2 beta 1 for developers on November 4, 2025. The rollout arrived alongside the wider 26.2 beta cycle for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro.

This first HomePod beta focuses on early testing. Apple typically uses point-two betas to stabilize recent features and address edge-case bugs reported after a major update. Early reports describe bug fixes and performance improvements rather than headline additions.

If you installed HomePod Software 26 in September, you already know the direction. That update brought Apple Music Crossfade and other quality-of-life tweaks. Version 26.1 followed with the usual reliability gains. The 26.2 cycle continues that work.

Developers can access 26.2 beta 1 now. Public testers typically get access shortly after the developer seed, with final releases historically landing in December.

How to install the HomePod beta

You need an Apple ID enrolled for beta testing and an iPhone or iPad on the corresponding beta.

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the three-dot menu, then choose Home Settings. Tap Software Update. Tap HomePod Beta Updates. Turn on Beta Updates for the speakers you want to enroll. The selected HomePods will download and install the beta automatically when available.

What to test first

Audio playback. Listen for any skips, volume jumps, or timing issues while using Apple Music Crossfade and multi-room audio. These areas often get attention in maintenance betas.

Siri responsiveness. Check request speed and reliability for timers, smart home controls, and handoff from iPhone or Apple TV.

Stability over time. Leave music or radio streams running for hours to spot any unexpected stops or network drops that previous releases addressed.