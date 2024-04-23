Apple Rolls Out visionOS 1.2 Beta 3 to Developers

Apple has rolled out the third beta update of the upcoming visionOS 1.2 to developers, following the second beta update released last week. Interestingly, the visionOS 1.2 public update may roll out in early May if everything goes according to schedule. But take this information with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes out.

The third beta update of visionOS 1.2 comes with build number 21O5570d. Notably, the second beta update for visionOS 1.2 fixed issues with FaceTime calls syncing up and some apps getting interrupted by notifications.

How to Install visionOS 1.2 beta 3 on Apple Vision Pro

To get the visionOS 1.2 beta 3, users need to have a registered Apple developer account. Once enrolled, installing it on your Apple Vision Pro is a piece of cake.

Next up, open Settings, then select General, enable Beta Updates, and choose visionOS Developer Beta. In a moment, visionOS 1.2 beta 3 will be available to download and install. After that, developers can also try out the updated visionOS beta in Xcode using its visionOS simulator.

Besides visionOS 1.2 beta 3, Apple also rolled out third beta updates to iOS 17.5, iPadOS 1.5, macOS Sonoma 14.5, watchOS 10.5, and tvOS 17.5. We will hear more about what’s packed in these beta updates in the coming days.

Rest assured, Apple may debut the public versions of all these updates before pulling the curtains of WWDC 2024, where Cupertino is expected to give us a sneak peek of iOS 18, iPadOS, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and macOS 15.