Yet Another Leak Hints at HomePod with LCD Display

It is no secret that Apple is working on a HomePod with a display. Last year, Apple leakster Kosutami revealed that the company is working on a HomePod with a display. The rumor was accompanied with images that depicted a HomePod with a curved LCD display. Now, Kosutami is back with yet another image hinting at a HomePod with an LCD display.

Apple product collector Kosutami shows a component that appears a circular sleeve that enclosing the display. These displays wouldn’t necessarily be full-blown entertainment screens. It might end up being similar to the iPhone’s Standby screen. In other words, the display will stick to basic information such as notifications, time, music played etc.

Interestingly, there are conflicting reports about the display size. Some leaks suggest a smaller screen showing basic details, while others suggest a more ambitious design with a display as large as an iPad mini, similar to the Google Pixel Tablet when docked. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman throws some cold water on the idea of a 2024 launch for these display-equipped HomePods, so we might have to wait a while longer for the official reveal.

Apple seems to be exploring ways to make the HomePod more interactive. With Siri expected to get major upgrades in WWDC24, perhaps the combination of a touchscreen and a smarter assistant could finally make the HomePod a strong competitor in the smart speaker market, currently dominated by the likes of Amazon and Google. We’ll have to wait and see what Apple has planned, but these leaks offer a glimpse into a possible future for the HomePod.



