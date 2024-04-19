HomePods Could Get a Touch Display According to New Leak

Rumors suggest that Apple is revamping its HomePod speaker with a proper touchscreen LCD display. A leaked image on X from Apple product collector Kosutami shows a component that appears to be the top part of the new HomePod, featuring a large curved glass panel. This leak coincides with previous rumors suggesting Apple has been working on several HomePod prototypes with displays.

These displays wouldn’t necessarily be full-blown entertainment screens. 9to5Mac reports that this display might serve simpler purposes, such as showing basic information about the music being played, displaying important notifications, or even answering calls and replying to messages directly on the device.

Interestingly, there are conflicting reports about the display size. Some leaks suggest a smaller screen showing basic details, while others suggest a more ambitious design with a display as large as an iPad mini, similar to the Google Pixel Tablet when docked. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman throws some cold water on the idea of a 2024 launch for these display-equipped HomePods, so we might have to wait a while longer for the official reveal.

Apple seems to be exploring ways to make the HomePod more interactive. A touchscreen display could potentially make it a more versatile smart home hub. With Siri expected to get major upgrades in WWDC24, perhaps the combination of a touchscreen and a smarter assistant could finally make the HomePod a strong competitor in the smart speaker market, currently dominated by the likes of Amazon and Google. We’ll have to wait and see what Apple has planned, but these leaks offer a glimpse into a possible future for the HomePod.



