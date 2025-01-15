Apple Seeds 3rd Beta of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3 and HomePod 18.3

Apple has released the third beta version of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and HomePod 18.3 to developers for testing. This update comes approximately one week after the second Beta was released.

The new beta builds are:

watchOS 11.3 beta 3: 2S5550a

tvOS 18.3 beta 3: 22K5553a

HomePod 18.3 beta 3

Public beta versions were also made available about three hours after the developer betas, as per 9to5Mac.

These updates are primarily focused on bug fixes and performance improvements, with no major new features reported.

Based on previous release patterns, it’s expected that the final versions of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and HomePod 18.3 will be released to the public in late January or early February, alongside iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3.

iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, and visionOS 2.3 remain in their second beta versions.

Developers can download the new betas through the Apple Developer Center or via over-the-air updates on their devices. Public beta testers can access the updates through the Apple Beta Software Program.