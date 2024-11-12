Apple Seeds 3rd Developer Beta of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS 15.2

Apple has released the third beta version of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 to developer beta testers. These updates bring improvements to previously introduced features and introduce some new enhancements.

iOS 18.2 beta 3, with build number 22C5131e, is available for all iOS 18-compatible iPhones. The update has several Apple Intelligence features, primarily for iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 models. Nothing new; these features include Image Playground for AI-generated images, Genmoji for custom emoji creation, and ChatGPT integration with Siri.

Notable changes in this beta include a new Camera Control option for iPhone 16, allowing the camera app to open with a single press even when the screen is off, as per 9to5Mac. The Photos app has been tweaked to prevent videos from zooming when tapped, and CarPlay icons for “Media” and “Climate” apps have been updated.

iPadOS 18.2 beta 3 brings a customizable navigation bar in the TV app, which lets users to add sidebar items like channels, apps, and library sections to the tab bar for easier access.

macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta 3 aligns closely with its iOS counterpart, incorporating similar AI features. It also adds a new Weather widget to the Mac menu bar for quick forecast checks.

Across all platforms, the Find My app now supports sharing the location of lost AirTags with others, including airlines. The Mail app has been reorganized to sort emails into four categories: Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions.

The final public versions are expected to launch in December 2024.