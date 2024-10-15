Apple Seeds tvOS 18.1, watchOS 11.1 & visionOS 2.1 Beta 5

Apple has released the fifth beta version of tvOS 18.1, watchOS 11.1, and visionOS 2.1 to developers for testing purposes. This release comes one week after the fourth beta versions were made available.

Developers can access and install these beta updates through the following methods:

watchOS 11.1: Available via the Apple Watch app on iPhone, under General > Software Update in Settings.

tvOS 18.1: This can be downloaded and installed through the Settings app on Apple TV.

visionOS 2.1: Accessible through the Software Update section in the Settings app on Vision Pro, after opting into Beta Updates.

According to MacRumors, these three updates do not currently include any major new features. Instead, they are likely to include minor feature adjustments and bug fixes.

Apple provides these beta versions to allow developers to test their applications and ensure compatibility with upcoming software releases.