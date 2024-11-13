Apple Seeds visionOS 2.2 Beta 2 with Better Mac Virtual Display

Apple just dropped the second beta of visionOS 2.2 for developers, bringing big upgrades to the Vision Pro’s Mac Virtual Display feature. This update builds upon changes introduced in the previous beta release.

Key upgrades to the Mac Virtual Display include a higher screen resolution, new Wide and Ultrawide display options, and a direct audio routing to Vision Pro.

These updates are designed to make using Vision Pro with your Mac more immersive and efficient.

The visionOS 2.2 beta is currently available only to developers with an Apple developer account. Apple does not offer a public beta program for Vision Pro, as per 9to5Mac.

The official release of visionOS 2.2 is expected in early to mid-December, here’s how you can install it once it’s available, making these features accessible to all Vision Pro users in the coming weeks.

To use the new Mac Virtual Display features, users will need an Apple Silicon Mac and the latest beta versions of both visionOS 2.2 and macOS 15.2.

As development continues, Apple may introduce further refinements to the Mac Virtual Display feature in subsequent beta releases.