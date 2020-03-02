Apple Sees iPhone Market Share Fall in Latin America in 2019

Apple’s market share in the increasingly important Latin America (LATAM) market dropped in 2019, according to analysis by Counterpoint. The iPhone now sits behind Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, and LG.

Apple Upward Trajectory Restored by iPhone 11 Release

The data showed that iPhone shipments dropped from having 4.3 percent market share in 2018, to 3.6 percent in 2019. Samsung had 38 percent market share (from 36.6 percent in 2018), Motorola had 15.5 percent (from 12.8 percent), and Huawei was at 12.9 percent ( from 11.6 percent). LG was the only major firm other than Apple to see its market share fall. It went from 6.3 percent in 2018, to 4.6 percent in 2019.

The research makes it clear that there was little movement across the board in the LATAM market during 2019. However, the analysts also noted that throughout the year Apple was losing market share. It only went on an upward trajectory after the iPhone 11 arrived. As rightly pointed out by Patently Apple, Apple will be hoping that the arrival of the iPhone SE 2 will bring about some growth in LATAM.