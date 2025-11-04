Apple Sets February 2026 Deadline to Update Apple Home

Apple will stop supporting the previous Apple Home architecture on February 10, 2026. If you still use the older setup, update now to avoid broken accessories and failed automations.

Apple introduced the new HomeKit architecture with iOS 16.4 in March 2023 and kept both versions running. Early stability problems slowed adoption, but Apple says it has resolved those issues. The company previously targeted fall 2025. You now get a short extension, not a pass.

When support ends, devices on older software lose Home app access. The updated architecture requires at least iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2. Anything older will not connect to the updated home. That includes devices owned by people you invite.

The upgrade brings practical gains. You get guest access, support for robot vacuum cleaners, and Activity History. Homes with many HomeKit and Matter accessories see faster, more reliable performance.

What to do now

First, update your Apple devices to the latest software. Every device that controls your home needs those minimum versions. Set up a home hub to share control and receive notifications. Use an Apple TV or HomePod. iPad no longer works as a home hub on the latest Apple Home.

Next, update in the Home app. Open Home on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Tap the More button, choose Home Settings, then Software Update. Select Update Now and follow the prompts. Apple updates all homes you own at the same time. You will see “This home and all accessories are up to date” when it finishes.

Expect prompts if you have not updated. Apple may also upgrade homes automatically. Watch for notices in the Home app, in Settings, or by email.

Mark the date. Update before February 10, 2026 to keep your accessories online and unlock the newer features.