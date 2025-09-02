Apple Ships Beta 9 Updates for tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26

Apple released the ninth developer betas of tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26, just a week after beta 8. These builds continue the company’s cycle of pre-release updates ahead of the expected release candidate versions following Apple’s iPhone 17 event on September 9.

What’s New in the Betas

tvOS 26 introduces karaoke features that let you use an iPhone as a microphone. It also improves AirPlay integration with speakers, adds new Aerial screen savers, and allows quicker app logins during setup with Apple Account syncing.

watchOS 26 adopts design elements inspired by visionOS, including the Liquid Glass interface. It features an AI-powered Workout Buddy for motivation, a smarter Smart Stack with more personal context, a new Notes app, and Live Translation support.

visionOS 26 expands spatial experience features. Developers can add spatial widgets that float in the user’s environment, refine digital personas for more lifelike presence, and enable shared spatial experiences between two Vision Pro users.

The betas are available through the Settings app on each device with a registered developer account. Public beta versions are expected to follow soon. Apple is still likely to hold release candidate builds until after the September 9 event.