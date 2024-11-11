Apple Smart Glasses Still “At Least” Five Years Away

Apple has initiated internal focus groups to assess the current smart glasses market, a move that goes with the company’s historical approach to entering new product categories. The tech giant has begun conducting research on smart glasses.

These focus groups, which started at the end of last month, are examining smart glasses that offer features like video recording, phone calls, and music playback. This helps Apple to maintain secrecy around its plans in this space.

While Apple has already ventured into the extended reality market with its Vision Pro headset, the company appears to be exploring lighter, more accessible smart glasses options. This could potentially lead to products that bridge the gap between AirPods and the more immersive Vision Pro experience.

However, industry experts suggest that AR glasses meeting Apple’s quality standards may still be at least five years away. The development of true AR glasses faces significant technical challenges, with even prototypes from companies like Meta and Snap reportedly still in the early stages.

However, industry experts suggest that AR glasses meeting Apple's quality standards may still be at least five years away.

As with previous product launches, Apple is likely to prioritize user experience, design, and integration with its existing ecosystem.

