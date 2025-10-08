Apple Stock could reach a new All-Time High, says Analyst

Joseph Terranova from Virtus Investment Partners believes Apple’s next move could take it to record territory. Speaking on CNBC, Terranova said he remains optimistic about Apple Inc. and expects the stock to “make a new all-time high.” His view adds to a broader debate about whether Apple’s momentum can hold amid questions over slowing innovation and consumer fatigue.

Apple’s Momentum and Market Mood

Apple’s stock continues to edge higher, helped by steady investor sentiment and a broader recovery in technology shares. Terranova’s confidence reflects the belief that Apple can still attract capital despite limited near-term catalysts. The company’s vast ecosystem and loyal customer base continue to anchor its stability. Yet, the stock’s growth narrative looks less certain as Apple leans on incremental upgrades rather than groundbreaking changes.

Long-Term Challenges

Several analysts have warned that Apple’s next phase will be defined by slower growth. According to a UBS survey, the average iPhone upgrade cycle in the United States has stretched to 35 months, signaling fewer replacements each year. Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners also shows that 63 percent of iPhone owners keep their devices for more than two years. This trend weakens Apple’s traditional revenue driver.

At the same time, Apple faces tough competition in Asia. Brands like Samsung and Xiaomi continue to undercut pricing and deliver advanced hardware features that narrow Apple’s edge. To stay competitive, Apple has had to keep price hikes in check, limiting its profit margins in key regions.

Investor Sentiment and AI Pressure

In its second-quarter 2025 investor letter, Columbia Threadneedle Global Technology Growth Strategy noted that Apple underperformed the market as investors grew cautious. The fund described Apple’s struggle as a “classic innovator’s dilemma” amid the rise of artificial intelligence, where competitors are moving faster to capture the next wave of tech spending.

While Apple retains dominance in smartphones and services, investors are questioning how it fits into the AI boom that defines the current tech landscape. Its restrained approach toward AI, compared with companies like Microsoft and Google, adds to uncertainty about long-term growth.

Outlook

Apple’s fundamentals remain strong, but its innovation curve is flattening. Terranova’s optimism may prove right in the short term, especially as market sentiment lifts major tech names. Yet, over time, Apple’s valuation depends on how convincingly it can show progress beyond the iPhone. Until then, the stock’s future highs will depend less on enthusiasm and more on execution.