Apple Temporarily Relocates South Coast Plaza Store

Apple has temporarily moved its South Coast Plaza retail store in Costa Mesa, California. The new space sits within the same shopping mall, only a short walk from the original location. The company has not announced when the renovated store will reopen, but its remodels typically take months.

A Key Location in Apple’s Retail History

The South Coast Plaza store opened in 2001, making it one of Apple’s earliest retail sites in the United States. Located in the heart of Orange County, the mall is the largest in California and remains a major shopping destination. Apple’s decision to renovate reflects its broader effort to refresh older stores while maintaining service for customers during construction.

Apple notified some customers about the relocation via email last week. On its official website, the company also confirmed the move, directing visitors to the temporary space within the mall.

The notice on Apple’s site reads: “We’ve moved, but let’s stay close. Find our temporary home, just down the hall, to the right from our original location.”

The company has not shared renovation plans in detail. It has said only that the original store is being renovated and the reopening date remains unspecified.

Based on how long Apple usually takes for such remodels, customers should expect a multi-month closure of the original site. For example, other Apple stores in recent years have been closed for 4 to 11 months during major renovations.

What to expect inside the renovated space

Here’s the thing. Apple has not published architectural plans for this remodel, but recent Apple store renovations show a clear pattern you will likely see at South Coast Plaza. Expect refreshed lighting, cleaner sight lines, and rebuilt service areas that prioritize one-on-one help and demos. Apple revisits circulation and sight lines so you can move through product displays and demo stations with less crowding.

Apple has been reworking how it handles support and sessions. Recent remodeled stores reintroduced staffed service counters and rethought Avenues for product discovery and hands-on demos. You should also expect new modular displays for Today at Apple sessions and more accessible setups for demos of Vision Pro and other hardware. Those changes aim to make sessions easier to book and attend.

Materials and finishes usually follow Apple’s current retail language. That means warm timber tables, wide open floors, neutral stone or polished concrete floors, and larger glass elements where possible. Foster + Partners collaborations and Apple’s in-house team favor precise joinery, high-quality finishes, and minimal visible fixtures so the products remain the focal point. In many recent projects, Apple has also upgraded sustainability features and accessibility improvements during renovations.

Temporary stores are built to keep service continuous. Apple has a history of operating temporary or reduced-footprint locations inside malls during major work. That allows you to buy products, get support, and book sessions while the main store is closed for construction. Temporary sites usually offer the same core services, though they run in a smaller footprint.