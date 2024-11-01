Apple to Acquire a “Cost-Effective Photoshop Alternative” Company

Apple has announced its agreement to acquire Pixelmator, an image editing company known for the apps Pixelmator Pro and Photomator. The acquisition is pending regulatory approval, and the terms of the deal, including financial specifics, have not been disclosed.

Pixelmator made the announcement on its blog, saying that there will be no immediate changes to its current suite of applications, which includes Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator. The company assured users that they should “stay tuned for exciting updates to come.”

Pixelmator Pro has gained popularity as a cost-effective alternative to Adobe Photoshop, with a one-time price of $49.99. Its recent updates include enhancements to masking processes and AI-powered background removal features.

As per The Verge, the acquisition raises questions about whether Apple will maintain Pixelmator as a standalone product or integrate its technology into Apple’s existing software.

After acquiring the weather app Dark Sky in 2020, Apple eventually shut it down and incorporated its technology into Apple’s own weather app. But on the other hand, acquisitions like Final Cut and Logic Pro have continued as standalone products.

