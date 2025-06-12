Apple to Add Video Playback to CarPlay With iOS 26 Update

Apple is finally adding support for video playback on your CarPlay displays. This feature, however, will only work when the vehicle is parked and stationary, for safety reasons.

This reveal comes from Apple’s CarPlay developer site, mentioned under the Additional Capabilities section. The subsection titled ‘Video in the Car’ reads: “AirPlay video in the car enables people to watch their favorite videos from iPhone right on their CarPlay display when they aren’t driving. Integrate support for CarPlay with AirPlay video to enable this feature in your car.”

Since this feature takes advantage of the AirPlay feature on the iPhone for video playback, the car manufacturers need to add support for AirPlay video with CarPlay in their cars for this to work. This means you are at the mercy of your car maker to add this support and might have to wait a little longer for this update to arrive in your car.

While there are ways to obtain this feature in your car, such as through third-party software and dongles, these methods are unauthorized and pose a significant security risk; therefore, they are not recommended. The official video playback support by Apple is a step in the right direction, with Apple introducing this feature while also keeping safety a priority, as the video will stop playing as the car starts moving.

CarPlay will also get a visual overhaul with the Liquid Glass UI, along with the rest of Apple’s UIs, as announced at WWDC earlier this week. Alongside, Apple also announced CarPlay Ultra last month, which is going to give complete control and customization options to all the displays in your car, including the instrument cluster. All these exciting new features are surely going to enhance the CarPlay experience for users.