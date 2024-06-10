Apple To Bring Dark Mode-Friendly Icons With iOS 18

Ever wonder why the dark mode doesn’t feel dark enough in dark environments, no matter how much you lower the brightness? The app icons play a huge role in this. To tackle this issue, Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 update will bring features for iPhone users who prefer using their phones in dark environments.

Currently, app icons remain bright and colorful even when Dark Mode is enabled. iOS 18 will finally address this issue by automatically applying a dark tint to app icons, seamlessly integrating them with the darkened system interface.

There’s also speculation that app developers might be able to provide separate light and dark icon versions for their apps. Alternatively, the system might automatically adjust the color scheme of a single icon to match the Dark Mode setting.

The report from MacRumors suggests that Apple’s built-in apps like Music and Mail will be the first to benefit from this feature. However, it’s expected that third-party developers will also be able to integrate support for dark mode icons in their apps.

Whether this feature will be limited to Apple’s native apps or extend to third-party apps remains unclear. All will be revealed during Apple’s WWDC keynote event today, where we can also expect an announcement about the upcoming partnership with OpenAI.

Stay tuned at MacObserver for more detailed coverage of these developments, as we will be covering everything Apple has to offer today.