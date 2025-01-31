Apple To Decide Foldable Display Panel Partner by Late February to Early April

Apple is expected to make a decision on its main supplier for foldable displays between late February and early April, according to an industry source. The blog says (translated from Korean to English)

“Here are the sources for related companies.

While maintaining the thickness and size hardness R value of the existing foldable display panel, it still adheres to the technical requirements for improved external impact and protective wrinkles.

However, some domestic parts manufacturers are close to the level required by Apple.

Apple has not yet decided on its final key supplier, but the industry expects a decision to be made by late February to early April .”

The company has set stringent technical specifications for potential suppliers, focusing on:

Maintaining current thickness and size standards

Preserving existing hardness R values

Improving resistance to external impacts

Improving protection against creasing and wrinkles

Various analysts expect it to be released sometime between late 2025 and 2027.

Apple is also reportedly exploring larger foldable devices, including a 20-inch foldable device that could serve as a laptop and a larger foldable iPad probably launching in 2028.