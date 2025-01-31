Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save Big on iPads, Macs, AirPods, and More

Finding the best Apple deals used to be a challenge, but now it’s much easier. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart offer some of the best deals on Apple products. You can score discounts on everything from the latest M4 Macs to Apple Watches and iPads. Whether you’re hunting for cheap AirPods, iPads, or MacBooks, you can save anywhere from $30 to $150 on your favorite Apple gear if you know where to look.

8 Best Apple Deals of the Week

1. iPad Mini 7

Image Source: Amazon

This week, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering record-low prices on several models of the iPad Mini 7. You can grab the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet for just $399.00, down from its original price of $499.00.

2. M4 Mac Mini

You no longer have to avoid the base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini brings the powerful M4 chip, 16GB of RAM (double the previous amount), and a 256GB SSD. The port array impresses with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, and more. It’s as close to perfect as it gets.

3. M4 iPad Pro (13 inch)

Image Source: Amazon

You can grab the 13-inch iPad Pro with the M4 chip for just $1,099 in both Space Black and Silver. The standard 256GB Wi-Fi model is $200 off, and you’ll find similar discounts on higher storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions. The iPad’s Ultra Retina XDR display and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro make it an excellent buy.

4. M2 iPad Air

If you’re looking for a tablet, the M2 iPad Air is your best bet, offering the perfect balance of performance, price, and portability. Right now, you can grab the 11-inch model for $500—$99 off its regular price and just $2 shy of its all-time low. You’ll love the upgraded M2 chip, 128GB base storage, and improved front camera. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display looks stunning, and the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you in focus even as you move. With the next wave of Apple Intelligence on the way, this iPad Air is a steal at this price.

5. AirPods Max

If you’re looking to save on Apple AirPods Max, Best Buy is offering $150 off these premium headphones. You’ll love the sleek, over-ear design of Apple’s AirPods Max. With personalized spatial audio, active noise canceling, and the powerful H1 chip, these wireless headphones deliver an immersive experience. Plus, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of listening time on just one charge.

6. Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently on sale at Amazon. You’ll love the advanced fitness features, ultra-loud built-in siren, and huge screen. The multi-day battery life keeps you going without constant charging, and the high-precision dual-frequency GPS ensures you never lose your way. When you dive in, the Depth app automatically activates; ideal for triathlons, hiking, or diving. Just a heads-up: the 49 mm face size and built-in cellular connectivity might be more than what you need. Some may even find it bulky or not to their taste.

7. Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 just dropped to $329, a solid 18% off its usual price. This isn’t just a smartwatch; it’s your fitness coach, health tracker, and daily assistant all rolled into one. You’ll love the built-in ECG app that keeps tabs on your heart health and the always-on Retina display for quick, easy glances. With its sleek Jet Black aluminum case and sport band, it’s both stylish and durable. At this price, it’s the perfect time to upgrade!

8. M1 MacBook Air

Before the M3 MacBook Air came out, the M1 version was Apple’s go-to entry-level laptop. While the redesigned M2 model now leads as the top value choice, the 2020 M1 Air remains available at some retailers, offering a solid budget option. With its fanless design, it’s perfect for typical productivity tasks, providing a comfortable keyboard, excellent trackpad, and all-day battery life. Though it’s not the latest model, you’ll still get great performance and a fantastic price, especially with Walmart’s ongoing discount of $649—$50 off its original price of $699. The M1 Air continues to deliver unbeatable value for everyday use.