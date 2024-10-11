Apple to Donate for Hurricane Milton Relief, CEO Announces

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Thursday that the company will make a donation to support relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida. The announcement came via X.

Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Milton. To everyone still in harm's way, please stay safe. Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, Florida on Wednesday, bringing wind gusts of over 120 mph. The storm has caused widespread damage, large-scale power outages, and catastrophic flooding across many parts of Florida just weeks after Hurricane Helene.

As of the latest reports, at least 12 fatalities have been found due to the hurricane, with authorities expecting this number to rise as rescue efforts continue. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

This donation aligns with Apple’s history of supporting disaster relief efforts. The company made similar contributions following Hurricane Helene recently and Hurricane Ian in 2022. Apple has also donated to other disaster relief causes, including flood relief in Brazil and wildlife relief efforts in Maui, as reported by Apple Insider.

The amount of Apple’s donation for Hurricane Milton relief has not been disclosed.