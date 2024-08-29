Apple To Follow Microsoft’s Footsteps, Invest in OpenAI

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is reportedly in talks to invest in OpenAI. This move follows Microsoft’s lead, as the tech giant has already invested in OpenAI, making the most out of it, and plans to increase its stake further.

While the exact amount of Apple’s potential investment remains undisclosed, the latest fundraising round is expected to value OpenAI at over $100 billion. The investment comes as Apple prepares to integrate ChatGPT into its ecosystem with the upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia releases later this year.

Siri’s capabilities will be improved with ChatGPT integration, generating text and images through Apple’s Writing Tools. Users can access ChatGPT for free, while ChatGPT Plus subscribers will unlock additional features on their Apple devices.

Apple has stressed on user privacy in its implementation of ChatGPT, stating that OpenAI will not store user requests made from Apple devices and that users’ IP addresses will be obscured. The ChatGPT integration is part of Apple’s broader Apple Intelligence initiative.

Is it safe to say that it is a classic case of: If you can’t beat them, join them? Given that how much behind Apple is lagging when it comes to the race of AI?

