Apple To Launch M4 Macs on 3 Consecutive Days Back-to-Back

Apple’s switching it up this week, rolling out its new M4 Mac lineup over three days straight. This approach is a big change in how Apple usually does it.

Since the pandemic began, Apple has relied on polished video presentations lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to showcase its new products. These presentations are basically long ads designed to hype up consumers and tech fans.

More recently, Apple has begun inviting select members of the press to view these video presentations live at its headquarters. The company has also experimented with different locations for these gatherings, hosting a Mac launch in New York City last October and an iPad launch from its new London offices in May.

For this week’s Mac launch, Apple is taking a new approach. The company has privately invited certain media members and creators to a venue in Los Angeles for hands-on briefings scheduled for Wednesday. Apple’s marketing chief, Greg Joswiak, confirmed last week that announcements would begin on Monday morning and continue throughout the week.

Mark Gurman suggests that Apple will introduce new Macs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with hands-on sessions starting immediately after the final announcement. In 2019, the company launched an iPad mini and Air, a new iMac, and updated AirPods on three consecutive days.