Apple to Pay Contract Workers Previously Told They’d Lose Work

Apple has committed to paying hourly contract workers unable to conduct their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, these workers thought they would not be paid.

Apple to Pay Contract

Many of the hourly-contract workers include janitors, bus drivers and others who help keep Apple Park running. They were reportedly told at the weekend that they would not receive any pay. However, on Monday, spokeswoman Kristin Huguet told the Wall Street Journal:

We’re working with all of our suppliers to ensure hourly workers such as janitorial staff are being paid during this difficult time.

In a previous email, Tim Cook said that Apple would pay hourly works. However, he never made it clear whether that included these contractors. Many were left distressed and preparing to file for unemployment. Hopefully, the situation has now been resolved.