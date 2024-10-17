Apple to Remove Apps Without “Trader Status” From App Store in EU; What Is It?

To comply with the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), Apple has announced new requirements for app developers to distribute their products on the App Store in the EU. The tech giant will begin removing apps without “trader status” from February 17, 2025, which could affect thousands of developers and their apps.

But what is trader status?

The DSA requires app developers operating in the EU to have trader status. A trader is any natural or legal person acting for purposes related to their trade, business, craft, or profession. This definition includes most people who make money by creating apps.

## Key points of the announcement:

Starting October 18, 2024, developers need to enter their trader status in App Store Connect to submit new apps or updates for EU distribution. From February 17, 2025, apps without verified trader status will be removed from the EU App Store until the required information is provided and verified. Developers classified as traders must provide and verify their address, phone number, and email address.

This new requirement affects all developers in the EU. Probably even those who don’t primarily distribute apps in the EU need to declare a trader status to maintain compliance across territories.

Failure to comply could result in the removal of their apps from one of the world’s largest digital marketplaces.

