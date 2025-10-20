Apple TV, Apple Music, and App Store outage hits millions, now resolved

Apple’s online services suffered a wide outage that interrupted your streaming, music, and downloads. Apple now lists the issues as resolved on its official System Status page, ending hours of error messages and stalled sessions.

Apple’s System Status timeline shows Apple TV, Apple Music, and the App Store experienced problems starting around midnight Eastern Time. You likely saw failures to stream Apple Originals or access your saved library, with Apple TV returning the familiar “There’s a problem loading this content” error. The outage also affected some users’ iCloud Storage visibility in Settings, which pointed to deeper account and storefront problems rather than isolated app glitches.

What happened while you tried to watch and listen

Reports on X stacked up quickly as frustrated viewers were forced to halt mid-episode while watching shows. You were not alone if playback abruptly stopped or refused to resume, even after app restarts and device reboots.

Apple’s labeling of multiple services as impaired at once suggested a fundamental storefront dependency stumbled, then cascaded into streaming and downloads. You felt the impact directly because streaming rights, library access, and purchase verification flow through the same account rails. When those rails wobble, your entertainment plans derail with them.

How big it was and what to know now

By the three-hour mark, this counted as the largest Apple account outage of 2025 so far. You likely lost access across devices regardless of whether you used an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV box, or the web. Apple’s status page now shows green across the affected tiles, and normal service should have returned for your streaming, library playback, downloads, and subscription checks.

You should not need to take any action beyond reopening affected apps and confirming your account appears normal. If something still looks off, sign out and back in once, then try again.