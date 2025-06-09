Apple TV Gets Major Upgrade with tvOS 26 at WWDC 2025

Apple introduced tvOS 26 at WWDC 2025, bringing a bold redesign and smarter entertainment experience to Apple TV. The update features a new interface built on Liquid Glass, a material that visually reflects and responds to your surroundings in real time. The design keeps the focus on what’s playing while making it easier to control audio, set scenes, and navigate content.

The Apple TV app now displays more shows and movies using cinematic poster art. Profile switching is faster, and a new login system ties app access directly to your Apple ID, streamlining setup across devices.

Liquid Glass Design and Smarter Access

Liquid Glass allows the video to remain front and center when starting a sleep timer, adjusting audio, or setting a “Movie night” scene in Control Center | Credits: Apple

The Liquid Glass interface gives Apple TV a more expressive look. It keeps playback front and center, even when you’re adjusting settings or browsing menus. The new design reduces clutter and improves how you interact with controls like the sleep timer, audio options, and Control Center scenes.

Apple also redesigned the TV app to make discovery easier. You can now view more titles at once, each enhanced by the Liquid Glass visual treatment. When Apple TV wakes, it can automatically display your profile, giving you instant access to your Watchlist, personalized recommendations, and Apple Music playlists. Developers now have access to an API that links app sign-ins to your Apple ID, so getting started on a new device is faster.

New Features for Music, Video Calls, and Customization

Sing-along sessions in tvOS 26 | Credits: Apple

With tvOS 26, Apple Music Sing gets a major upgrade. You can now use your iPhone as a microphone. Your voice is amplified through the TV, and friends can join in with their own devices to queue songs or send reactions onscreen. Real-time lyrics and new translation features make it easier to sing in different languages, even if you don’t know the words.

FaceTime becomes more personal on Apple TV. Contact Posters show the caller’s name and photo when a call starts. Live Captions are now available in six more languages, and you’ll see call alerts for the active profile. You can answer calls using a connected HomePod or iPhone without switching inputs.

According to Apple Newsroom, tvOS 26 is available now through the Apple Developer Program, with a public beta coming next month. The full release is expected this fall as a free software update. Availability of features may vary by region or language.

tvOS 26 marks one of the most polished updates to Apple TV in years. With a cleaner design and deeper integration across devices, it improves how you find, watch, and enjoy entertainment at home.