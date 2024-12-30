Apple TV is Apple User’s 7th Favorite Streaming Platform

A recent survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that Apple TV+ ranks as the seventh most popular streaming service among Apple device owners, with only 32% of the user base.

Netflix maintains its dominant position, with 76% of Apple customers subscribing to its service, followed by Hulu at 61% and Amazon Prime Video at 60%. Disney+ secures the fourth position with 48% of Apple users, while both Peacock and Paramount+ tie at 35%. HBO Max (formerly HBO) trails with 26% of Apple’s customer base.

Despite being part of the Apple ecosystem, Apple TV+ shares the bottom tier of streaming preferences with Peacock and Paramount+.

The data suggests that despite Apple’s strong presence in hardware and services, its streaming platform has yet to achieve the same level of market penetration as its competitors.

The survey, covering the twelve months ending September 2024, also notes that Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video are unique among the streaming services as the only providers whose parent companies’ primary business lies outside entertainment.

