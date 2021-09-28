Animated short Blush will premiere on Friday, October 1, it has been confirmed. It tells the story of an astronaut’s fight for survival, and his encounter with an ethereal being, after crashing on a desolate dwarf planet. Oscar-winner John Lasseter, who worked alongside Steve Jobs at Pixar is amongst the executive producers.

‘Blush’ Premisers October 1 on Apple TV+

A new trailer for the movie was also released on Tuesday.

Blush is the first movie that comes from a multi-year partnership between Apple Original Films and Skydance. Mr. Lassester is Head of Animation at Skydance Animation. His CV includes Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and Cars..