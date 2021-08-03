Apple TV+ content has picked up five nominations at the Imagen Awards. The Mosquito Coast, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Ted Lasso, Little Voice, and Ghostwriter all received acknowledgment.

Apple TV+ Imagen Awards Nominations

The awards were founded by legendary television producer Norman Lear and run by the Imagen Foundation, which supports and encourages the inclusion of Latino talent, executives and voices across entertainment media.

The Apple TV+ nominations are:

Best Director – Television: Natalia Beristain, The Mosquito Coast

Best Music Composition for Film or Television: Antonio Pinto, The Mosquito Coast

Best Primetime Program – Specials & Television Movies: Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Best Supporting Actor – Television (Comedy): Cristo Fernández, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor – Television (Drama): Kevin Valdez, Little Voice

Best Supporting Actress – Television (Drama): Ofelia Medina, The Mosquito Coast

Best Young Actor – Television: Isaac Arellanes, Ghostwriter

Best Youth Programing: Ghostwriter

It all means that Apple TV+ has won 125 awards and received 503 nominations since it launched in November 2019. The winners will be announced on October 10, 2021 during a ceremony shown on PBSSoCal.org and KCET.org.