Popular Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest will return for at least two more seasons. It has been renewed for seasons three and four, it was announced Thursday.

‘Mythic Quest’ Season Three and Four Coming to Apple TV+

Writing for season three will begin later this year. It will be released on Apple TV+ in 2022. The show stars Rob McElhenney alongside F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, and David Hornsby, as well as Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs.

Mr. McElhenney, and some other recognizable figures, announced the news in a new video:

BREAKING: Big announcement from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis (and Ron something) #MythicQuest is returning for Seasons 3 & 4 pic.twitter.com/OugCaIWwjv — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 21, 2021

Mythic Quest follows the company behind a highly popular video game. Seasons one and two are available on Apple TV+ now.