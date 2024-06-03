Apple Unlikely to Launch New Hardware at Upcoming WWDC

With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) now just a week away from kicking off, we are coming across more information regarding what to expect. One such claim comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who now expects no hardware launches during the upcoming WWDC.

Interestingly, Gurman had previously reported that Apple might unveil a new iteration of Apple TV with an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset. However, that seems unlikely, at least for WWDC, unless Apple comes with a big surprise.

Moreover, top analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo had reported previously that the next Apple TV might come with a built-in camera for FaceTime and video calling support, and it wouldn’t need an iPhone’s camera for video calls. That said, the much-anticipated updates to Mac Pro and Mac Studio are expected sometime by 2025, using new M4 Max or M4 Ultra chips, which are yet to be released.

In Gurman’s own words in the paywalled section of his Power On newsletter, he writes, “There’s no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don’t expect that).”

If true, this would be the first WWDC in two years without any new hardware announcements. As a recap, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Air, refreshed Mac Studio and Mac Pro in 2023. And in 2022, Cupertino took wraps off the redesigned MacBook Air and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Interestingly, WWDC has always been a software-focused event, so the stakes are high for a fresh batch of software updates including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and others. In related news, Apple has reportedly signed a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT-powered AI features. As mentioned, Apple has taken the opportunity to introduce new hardware products, but if you have been keeping your hopes high for this year, the launch seems unlikely.