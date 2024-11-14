Apple Unveils Final Cut Pro 11 with AI Features and Spatial Video Editing

Apple has unveiled Final Cut Pro 11, bringing updates to its video editing software suite across Macs, iPads, and iPhones. The new version brings intelligent features, time-saving tools, and better creative options to users.

Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac introduces AI tools such as Magnetic Mask for easy object isolation and Transcribe to Captions for automatic closed caption generation. The software now supports spatial video editing that lets users to import, edit, and deliver projects directly to Apple Vision Pro.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 improves the touch-first editing experience with options like Enhance Light and Color, new Live Drawing inks, and haptic feedback. The update also has other built-in content and improvements.

Final Cut Camera 1.1, the pro recording app for iPhone, adds support for 4K120 fps recording on iPhone 16 Pro, preview LUT application during recording, and Log-encoded HEVC video capture for smaller file sizes.

Logic Pro, Apple’s music production software, receives updates for both Mac and iPad versions. The new Quantec Room Simulator plug-in adds state-of-the-art reverb capabilities.

Final Cut Pro 11 is available as a free update for existing users and priced at $299.99 for new users on the Mac App Store.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 is offered as a subscription at $4.99 per month or $49 per year.

Final Cut Camera 1.1 is available as a free standalone app.

These updates tap into Apple’s M-series chips and machine learning to bring faster and smarter tools for creatives.

