Apple Unveils Finalists for 2024 App Store Awards

Apple has announced the finalists for its 2024 App Store Awards, with 45 apps and games across 12 categories. This annual recognition is for developers who have delivered outstanding user experiences and innovative designs.

The awards span various platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Notably, this year, a new category for Apple Vision Pro will be introduced,

Among the iPhone App of the Year finalists are Kino, Runna, and Tripsy, each offering unique tools to enhance daily life. The iPhone Game of the Year category features AFK Journey, The WereCleaner, and Zenless Zone Zero, which are praised for their narrativess and rich visuals.

iPad finalists include creative apps like Bluey: Let’s Play and Procreate Dreams, while games such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Disney Speedstorm.

The Apple Vision Pro categories introduces apps like JigSpace and NBA, as well as games such as Loóna and THRASHER.

Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of Worldwide App Store, expressed enthusiasm for the finalists, stating,

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s App Store Award finalists, whose imagination and craftsmanship have produced amazing apps that users love.”

A special Cultural Impact category recognizes apps and games that create lasting impressions through powerful stories and self-improvement tools. Finalists in this category include Arco, The Bear, and Pinterest.

The winners from these finalists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Click here for the entire list.