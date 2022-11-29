Apple Announces 2022 App Store Awards Winners

It’s that time of the year when Apple puts the spotlight on the apps and games that make up the best the App Store has to offer. The Cupertino-based tech giant recently announced the winners of its 2022 App Store Awards.

16 Winners of the 2022 App Store Awards

According to Apple, 16 apps and games available on the App Store inspired users to engage more deeply with the world. The winning apps and games expanded users’ imaginations and helped them stay connected to friends and loved ones. The winners of the 2022 App Store Awards represent a diverse community of developers from around the world. Apple’s global App Store editorial team selected the apps and games that delivered exceptional experiences and made a profound cultural impact.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards “reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives.”

From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent how apps and games influence our communities and lives.

Top Apps Vary Across Apple Platforms

As with previous years’ winners, the 2022 App Store Awards winners vary across social, fitness, productivity, and entertainment apps. Innovative social app BeReal bagged the iPhone App of the Year for 2022. According to Apple, the social app offers users an authentic look into the lives of family and friends. For the 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year, fitness tracker Gentler Streak took the plum. The fitness app helps users balance fitness and rest to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, GoodNotes 5 took the 2022 iPad App of the Year title. The app takes note-taking to the next level with its best-in-class Apple Pencil support. The 2022 Mac App of the Year went to MacFamilyTree 10. The app sparks the exploration of genealogy through stunning visual family trees and collaboration with loved ones around the world.

The rest of the winners of the 2022 App Store awards are listed below:

Apple also recognized 5 apps for their cultural impact. This year’s winners encourage users to engage more deeply with their emotions, connect with others, and pay homage to their heritage and the generations that came before them.