Here's How to Select and Move Multiple Apps at the Same Time on Your iPhone or iPad

We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.

Favorite Mac Apps from 2017

Just because there’s so much focus on the iPhone and iPad doesn’t mean the Mac didn’t get any cool app releases in 2017. Check out TMO’s list with a few of our favorites.

iOS 10: Using 3D Touch in Spotlight

3D Touch on the iPhone has all kinds of helpful uses, and in today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to cover a handy way to use it with Spotlight to make even an unfamiliar device do your bidding! We’re all about not paging through tons of folders to find what we’re looking for, folks.