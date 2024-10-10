Apple Unveils “Submerged” for Vision Pro, New Era of Immersive Storytelling

Apple has launched “Submerged,” the first scripted short film designed specifically for Apple Immersive Video on the Vision Pro. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Edward Berger, this 17-minute World War II drama follows a submarine crew’s harrowing struggle to survive a torpedo attack.

It features ultra-high-resolution 3D video with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio. The film was shot on a full-scale 23-ton submarine set.

Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications, said that the new nature of this technology.

“Vision Pro places you in the middle of the story — inside a densely packed submarine, shoulder to shoulder with its crew. That deep sense of immersion just wasn’t possible before.”

Apple also announced a lineup of upcoming Immersive Video content, including:

A film featuring the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend (October 17, 2024)

An immersive music experience with The Weeknd (November 2024)

“Ice Dive,” a new episode of the Adventure series (December 2024)

Concert for One series, debuting with British singer-songwriter RAYE (late 2024)

A new Elevated series episode showcasing New England (early 2025)

All Apple Immersive Video content is available at no additional cost through the Apple TV app in most countries where Vision Pro is sold, with alternative viewing options in China.

More here.