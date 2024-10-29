Apple Unveils the New iMac With M4

Apple has announced the latest iteration of its popular all-in-one desktop computer, the iMac, with the new M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, also released today. The updated model brings performance improvements over its predecessor, with up to 1.7x faster speeds for everyday tasks and 2.1x faster performance for workflows like photo editing and gaming, as per Apple.

The new iMac maintains its signature ultra-thin design and comes in a range of fresh colors. It features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, now available with an optional nano-texture glass to reduce glare. The computer also has an upgraded 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View functionality, enhancing video call experiences.

It now has four Thunderbolt 4 ports on higher-end models. The iMac now comes standard with 16GB of unified memory, configurable up to 32GB. Apple has also introduced color-matched accessories, including a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or Trackpad, which now feature USB-C ports.

The M4 chip’s Neural Engine is reported to be over 3x faster than the previous M1 chip. The device will run macOS Sequoia, with features like iPhone Mirroring and improvements to Safari.

The new iMac is available for pre-order starting October 28, 2024, with prices beginning at $1,299. It will be available in stores and start shipping to customers on November 8, 2024.

