Apple Updates Developer App with WWDC 2024 Stickers & More

Apple is pulling out all the stops as it gears up for the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024). As part of preparations, Apple has updated its official Developer app with a bunch of new features and enhancements.

The new Developer app now includes 2024 session videos, 1-on-1 labs with Apple experts, and extra features. Apple plans to livestream the WWDC keynote, Platforms State of the Union, and other developer sessions within the app. In addition, the app update brings related videos and a convenient full-screen view option for iPhone users in landscape mode, alongside bug fixes. Moreover, Apple has set up its placeholder YouTube page for the WWDC 2024 stream. And of course, there are new stickers, as was the case for every previous WWDC.

For WWDC 2024, there are nine stickers. These stickers can be used in iMessage, FaceTime, and other apps. Among them are animated emoji characters, a vintage Apple logo, a Vision Pro, and Apple Park. You can have a look at them below.

Credits: Apple

The updated Apple Developer app’s full release notes are as follows.

Explore all WWDC24 has to offer, including video sessions, consultations, and more.

When a video ends, you’ll see a related video to play next.

When viewing a video in landscape orientation on iPhone, you can tap its thumbnail to present it full-screen.

We’ve fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

WWDC 2024 kicks off on June 10th at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and rumors are swirling that Cupertino will unveil a whole bag of goodies, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2. This year’s WWDC might see AI taking center stage, with Apple finally lifting the lid on its AI plans. However, if you’re hoping for new hardware announcements, the odds are stacked against it.