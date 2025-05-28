Apple Updates Logic Pro With New Beat-Making Tools on Mac and iPad

Apple has released a new update to Logic Pro, bringing powerful tools and enhancements to both Mac and iPad users. The update, available now as version 11.2 for Mac and 2.2 for iPad, introduces features designed to improve beat making, streamline workflows, and expand sound design capabilities.

Flashback Capture

One of the key additions is Flashback Capture, a tool that lets you recover a performance even if you didn’t press record. This allows producers to revisit spontaneous moments without disruption. It works with both MIDI and audio input, offering quick access through a keyboard shortcut or control bar button.

Enhanced Stem Splitter

Apple has also upgraded the Stem Splitter. Previously able to isolate vocals, drums, and bass, it now adds support for guitar and piano stems. The feature offers better audio fidelity and includes presets for common stem configurations, such as acapella or instrumental-only tracks. You can also export specific submixes, making it easier to build remixes or backing tracks. Stem Splitter requires a Mac with an M1 chip or newer, or an iPad with at least an A12 Bionic chip running iPadOS 18.4 or later.

New Sound Packs and MIDI Features

The update introduces the Dancefloor Rush sound pack for both Mac and iPad, which includes over 400 drum-and-bass loops and kits. On Mac, two additional packs—Magnetic Imperfections and Tosin Abasi—offer analog tape textures and progressive metal guitar sounds, respectively.

iPad users now get the Learn MIDI feature, enabling hands-on control by assigning knobs and sliders on external devices to plug-ins and instruments within Logic Pro. The feature provides real-time visual feedback, helping users stay focused during live production.

Mac users also get new tools powered by Apple Intelligence. The built-in notepad now integrates Writing Tools, allowing you to rewrite, refine, or brainstorm lyrics directly within the app. A new track search function also makes it easier to manage large projects.

Logic Pro 11.2 for Mac is available for $199.99 or as a free update for existing users. It also comes with Apple’s Pro Apps Bundle for Education. Logic Pro 2.2 for iPad is priced at $4.99 per month or $49 annually, with a free one-month trial.