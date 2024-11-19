Apple Users Report Persistent Photo Editing Issue in iOS 18

iPhone 16 users are facing an issue with the Photos app after the iOS 18 update. The bug, which has continued through several versions of iOS 18, prevents users from saving edits to their photos, as reported by MacRumors.

When attempting to save edited images, affected users see an error message stating,

“There was an error saving this photo. Please try again later.”

This forces them to discard changes and exit the editing interface without saving their work.

The issue seems to hit iPhone 16s the most, but older models aren’t off the hook. It’s showing up on different iOS 18 versions, including the latest iOS 18.2 beta.

The exact cause of the bug is not known yet. Some say it may be related to Live Photos or iCloud Photos synchronization. In some cases, all photos from a specific day are affected, which could be due to some issue with photo capture or saving processes.

There’s no full fix yet, but a quick workaround is to duplicate the image as a “still photo.” It lets you save edits but loses Live Photo and Photographic Styles.

Apple is aware of the issue and is reportedly working on a solution. Users are advised not to upgrade to iOS 18.2 beta as it might have a lot of bugs.

