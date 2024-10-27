Apple Vision Pro Sales Match Pre-Launch Estimates

Apple has reportedly scaled back production of Vision Pro, according to The Information. The company may halt production of the current version entirely by year-end, probably because of the lack of sufficient inventory to meet foreseeable demand.

This comes after Apple’s decision to focus on developing a cheaper model, potentially for release by late 2025. Counterpoint Research estimates Apple sold around 370,000 Vision Pro units in the first three quarters of 2023, with expectations of only 50,000 more by year-end.

While some media outlets have labeled Vision Pro a “commercial flop,” it’s important to note that sales figures align closely with pre-launch projections. In May 2023, The Information reported that Apple expected to ship fewer than 500,000 units in the first year.

The Vision Pro’s $3,500 price tag, limited software ecosystem, and hardware constraints likely contribute to its niche appeal. Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged in a recent interview that the device isn’t intended for mass-market consumption, stating it’s for “people who want to have tomorrow’s technology today.”

Notably, Apple has conducted minimal advertising for Vision Pro, suggesting the company may have launched the product for long-term strategic reasons rather than immediate sales goals.

Vision Pro sales may be modest next to Apple’s other products, but they’re pretty much on target with what Apple expected—despite what the media suggests.

More here.