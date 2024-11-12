Apple Wants to Sell AirPods Not Just for Audio but Also for Its Health Functionality

Apple is repositioning its AirPods to focus on health management features after the success of similar capabilities in the Apple Watch. The goal is to turn AirPods from basic earbuds into full-on health monitors.

The integration of health features is expected to drive growth in AirPods shipments:

2023: Approximately 48 million units

2024: Projected 53-55 million units

2025: Projected 58-62 million units

2026: Projected 65-68 million units

Recent AirPods Pro 2 models have already introduced health-focused capabilities, including:

Hearing health experience

Loud sound reduction

Hearing test feature

Hearing aid functionality

Future models may add more health monitoring features, maybe like including body temperature sensing through the ear canal, though the timeline for anything of such sorts remains uncertain.

Goertek has reportedly secured the New Product Introduction (NPI) for the 2026 AirPods model, positioning it as a primary manufacturer for future iterations.

Apple’s moving to make health a bigger part of its ecosystem, just like its trying to enter our homes. Expanding AirPods beyond just audio.

More here.