Apple Wants Your Ideas to Solve Cross-Browser Problems

Apple is calling on developers and web users to contribute to Interop 2026, an industry-wide project aimed at fixing cross-browser issues that continue to frustrate developers. The initiative is open for proposals starting September 4, and submissions will remain open until September 24.

A Collaborative Effort Since 2022

Interop began in 2022 as a collaboration between Apple, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, Bocoup, and Igalia. The group committed to addressing compatibility in areas that have the biggest impact on developers. The project evolved from Google’s earlier Compat initiative and has since become an annual effort to improve the web ecosystem.

This year, Apple emphasizes that Interop is once again seeking input directly from the developer community. If you have struggled to make a feature behave consistently across browsers even while following progressive enhancement techniques. This is exactly the kind of challenge the group wants to solve.

What Apple Is Asking For

According to Apple’s WebKit blog, proposals must be grounded in stable web standards such as those defined by W3C or TC39. Testability is equally important. Without a mature standard or reliable way to evaluate fixes, an idea is unlikely to qualify as a focus area for Interop 2026.

Apple outlines five qualities of a strong submission:

Specific: Focus on one clear interoperability issue, such as a single CSS property. Impactful: Explain the exact problem and why it matters. Real-world examples are encouraged. Valuable: Show how developers and users benefit. Evidence of broad demand strengthens the case. Stable: Reference the standard that governs the feature. Tested: Point to existing WPT coverage or propose how tests can be created.

The group has published detailed guidelines on GitHub. Participants can either submit new issues or contribute to open proposals by adding context and examples. Reviewing past submissions can also help sharpen new ideas.

The Timeline

According to Apple, proposal submissions opened on September 4 and will remain open until September 24. Developers and users interested in shaping the future of browser compatibility can take part by following the instructions on the WebKit blog and GitHub.