Apple Watch and Mac mini are no longer labeled ‘Carbon Neutral’

Apple’s latest hardware refresh came with a subtle change you might not have noticed. The company no longer calls its Apple Watch or Mac mini carbon neutral, a term it once highlighted as proof of its environmental leadership. The shift is not about the products themselves. It is about how Apple is now required to talk about them.

The Carbon Neutral Promise, Explained

In 2023, Apple framed the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 as its first carbon neutral devices. The Series 10 and the M4 Mac mini followed with the same badge. Apple defined carbon neutrality as reducing emissions through clean electricity, recycled materials, and shipping methods, then offsetting what remained by funding projects like eucalyptus forest restoration in Paraguay.

The company claimed these measures cut emissions by at least 75 percent. The rest, it said, was handled through “high-quality carbon credits.” On paper, the products had no net contribution to atmospheric carbon. But this approach drew criticism from environmental groups and regulators, who argued that offsetting does not erase real-world emissions.

Legal Pressure and Greenwashing Concerns

WatchGeneration first noticed that Apple had removed the label from its website following the iPhone event in September. Apple confirmed to Fast Company that the decision was driven largely by legal changes, not a retreat from its environmental strategy.

A key factor is a new EU law taking effect in 2026, which bans terms like “carbon neutral” if they rely on offsetting. A German court has already ruled that Apple’s claims could mislead consumers, siding with a local environmental group that accused the company of greenwashing. The European Consumers’ Organisation echoed those concerns in 2023, calling carbon neutrality claims “scientifically inaccurate.”

What Has Changed, And What Hasn’t

The update is about messaging, not manufacturing. Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 list similar lifecycle emissions to prior models. Apple cites 11 kg for Ultra 3 and 8.1 kg for Series 11, compared with 11 kg for Ultra 2 and 8.3 kg for Series 10. The Mac mini page also dropped the label even though the product itself did not change last month.

The legal backdrop matters. The EU’s 2026 directive will ban product claims that rely on offsets to assert neutral or positive environmental impact. Apple removed the wording worldwide to avoid mixed rules across markets and to prevent confusion.

Apple says it remains committed to cutting its overall footprint and aims to make its entire supply chain carbon neutral by 2030. But you won’t see that phrase on product pages again anytime soon. The company is moving ahead of regulation, choosing compliance over controversy, even if it means downplaying one of its most public environmental milestones.